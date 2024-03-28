Anna's Table
Lunch Salads
Lunch Soups & Shareables
Lunch Mains
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Focaccia "Pazzo"$18.00
house-made focaccia bread, pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, red wine vinegar, house fries
- Chicken Sandwich*$16.00
brioche bun, crispy or grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, VT cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries
- Tavern Cheeseburger$14.00
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries
- Mediterranean Pita*$16.00
grilled chicken, warmed pita, feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, Johnny Putt greens, tomatoes, tzatziki
- Chimichurri Steak Tacos$20.00
house marinated steak, chimichurri, cotija cheese, white onion, cilantro, lazy street corn & guacamole
- Build Your Own Sandwich$16.00
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & choice of side
- Soup & Half Sandwich$16.00
Build your own half sandwich paired with a soup