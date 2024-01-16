Anna's Table
LUNCH
Lunch Salads
Lunch Soups & Shareables
Lunch Mains
- Turkey B.L.T.
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries$16.00
- Focaccia "Pazzo"
house-made focaccia bread, pepperoni, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, red wine vinegar, house fries$18.00
- Chicken Sandwich*
brioche bun, crispy or grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, VT cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries$16.00
- Tavern Cheeseburger
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries$14.00
- Mediterranean Pita*
grilled chicken, warmed pita, feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onions, Johnny Putt greens, tomatoes, tzatziki$16.00
- Chimichurri Steak Tacos
house marinated steak, chimichurri, cotija cheese, white onion, cilantro, lazy street corn & guacamole$22.00
- Build Your Own Sandwich
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & choice of side$16.00
- Soup & Half Sandwich
Build your own half sandwich paired with a soup$16.00
- Lunch Special$42.00
- Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Lunch Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Meals
DINNER
Dinner Salads
- Anna's Caesar Salad
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing$14.00
- House Garden Salad
Johnny Putt mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved carrots, banana peppers, pickled red onions, house Italian$14.00
- Elote "Street" Corn Cobb Salad
Johnny Putt Mixed Greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, charred corn, cucumbers, bacon, PRO, lardons, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing.$14.00
- Beet & Burrata Salad
Local golden & red beets, handmade basil infused burrata, citrus vinaigrette, arugula, Parmesan Reggiano, age balsamic.$15.00
Dinner Soups & Shareables
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
- Soup of the Day$12.00
- Truffle Fries
house cut Idaho potatoes, truffle pecorino, herbs, white truffle oil, truffled garlic chive aioli$12.00
- Mediterranean Board
roasted garlic hummus, warmed pita, tzatziki, whipped feta, citrus marinated olives, crudite$18.00
- Calamari Bites
humboldt squid, banana peppers, pickled red onions, lemon, sriracha crema, charred scallion tartar sauce$16.00
- P.E.I Mussels
smoked tomato & saffron broth, Mexican chorizo, confit garlic, chopped kale, crispy chickpeas, charred lemon, chorizo oil, grilled baguette$18.00
- Crispy Brussels
Lemon basil aioli, parmesan reggiano, truffle honey, charred lemon$12.00
- Guac & Salsa$12.00
- Smoked Wings
house chimichurri, avocado crema, cotija cheese, cilantro$15.00
Dinner Mains
- Brick Chicken
semi boneless half chicken, warm smashed bliss dijon and chive potato salad, broccolini, chicken demi glace, charred lemon$30.00
- AT Burger
8 oz Central Street beef on a brioche bun, raclette cheese, bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house cut fries$21.00
- OUT OF STOCKFaroe Island Salmon
Chimichurri Mediterranean coucous (cherry tomato, local zucchini & summer squash, cucumber), sauteed garlic spinach, lemon basil and castelvetrano beurre blancOUT OF STOCK$30.00
- Artichoke & Farro Bowl
lemon zest farro, hearty seasonal vegetables, marinated & grilled artichokes, pomegranate reduction$25.00
- Shrimp Fettuccine
Pan seared jumbo shrimp & scallop, house made pasta, white wine & corn burro fuso, blistered cherry tomatoes, rocket greens, charred corn, blistered shishito mushrooms$32.00
- Vegetable Fettuccini$28.00
- Duck Breast Risotto
Pan seared duck breast, wild mushroom & baby kale risotto, crispy leeks, luxardo cherry demi, red wine gastrique$36.00
- OUT OF STOCKPortuguese Cod
Gremolata panko crust, Portuguese-style broth, San marzano tomatoes, guanciale, chopped & whole clams, yukon potatoes, kaleOUT OF STOCK$36.00
- Wagyu Bavette 8 oz
A la Carte$32.00
- Chimichurri Steak Tacos
house marinated steak, chimichurri, cotija cheese, white onion, cilantro, lazy street corn & guacamole$22.00
- Shrimp Tacos$22.00
- Chicken Parmesan
House made fettuccine, crispy hand breaded chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella & smoked provolone, basil, parmesan reggiano.$24.00
Dinner Sides
Dinner Desserts
- Lemon Blueberry Creme Brulee
Blueberry chantilly, fresh blueberries$12.00
- Chocolate Lava Cake
Ganache, espresso ice cream, chantilly, chocolate covered espresso beans$14.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake
Graham cracker crumble, compote, chantilly$14.00
- Berries & Chantilly
mirror glaze, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream, fresh raspberries$10.00
- Seasonal Sorbet$8.00