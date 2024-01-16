Skip to Main content
Anna's Table
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Online
Anna's Table
We are not accepting online orders right now.
16 Brooks Pond Road, Leominster, MA 01453
Kids Meals
Kids Meals
Kids meals for 12 and under
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
$12.00
Hotdog & Fries
$10.00
Pasta with Butter
$10.00
Pasta with Red Sauce
$11.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Anna's Table Location and Hours
(978) 840-2662
16 Brooks Pond Road, Leominster, MA 01453
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement