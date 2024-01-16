Anna's Table
TAVERN
Tavern Fare
- Smoked Wings$15.00
house chimichurri, avocado crema, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
- Anna's Caesar Salad$12.00
- Elote Cobb Salad$12.00
chopped green kale & frisee, tri-colored quinoa, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sliced apple, spiced pecans, sherry craisins, roasted apple champagne vinaigrette
- House Garden Salad$12.00
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00Out of stock
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Tavern Cheeseburger$14.00
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries
Kids Menu
Kids Meals
DINNER
Dinner Salads
- Anna's Caesar Salad$14.00
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing
- House Garden Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved carrots, banana peppers, pickled red onions, house Italian
- Elote "Street" Corn Cobb Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt Mixed Greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, charred corn, cucumbers, bacon, PRO, lardons, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Beet & Burrata Salad$15.00
Local golden & red beets, handmade basil infused burrata, citrus vinaigrette, arugula, Parmesan Reggiano, age balsamic.
Dinner Soups & Shareables
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
- Truffle Fries$12.00
house cut Idaho potatoes, truffle pecorino, herbs, white truffle oil, truffled garlic chive aioli
- Mediterranean Board$18.00
roasted garlic hummus, warmed pita, tzatziki, whipped feta, citrus marinated olives, crudite
- Calamari Bites$16.00
humboldt squid, banana peppers, pickled red onions, lemon, sriracha crema, charred scallion tartar sauce
- P.E.I Mussels$18.00
smoked tomato & saffron broth, Mexican chorizo, confit garlic, chopped kale, crispy chickpeas, charred lemon, chorizo oil, grilled baguette
- Crispy Brussels$12.00
Lemon basil aioli, parmesan reggiano, truffle honey, charred lemon
Dinner Tavern Fare
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00Out of stock
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs
- Tavern Cheeseburger$14.00
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
House made fettuccine, crispy hand breaded chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella & smoked provolone, basil, parmesan reggiano.
Dinner Mains
- Brick Chicken$30.00
semi boneless half chicken, warm smashed bliss dijon and chive potato salad, broccolini, chicken demi glace, charred lemon
- AT Burger$21.00
8 oz Central Street beef on a brioche bun, raclette cheese, bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house cut fries
- Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
Chimichurri Mediterranean coucous (cherry tomato, local zucchini & summer squash, cucumber), sauteed garlic spinach, lemon basil and castelvetrano beurre blanc
- Artichoke & Farro Bowl$25.00
lemon zest farro, hearty seasonal vegetables, marinated & grilled artichokes, pomegranate reduction
- Shrimp Fettuccine$32.00
Pan seared jumbo shrimp & scallop, house made pasta, white wine & corn burro fuso, blistered cherry tomatoes, rocket greens, charred corn, blistered shishito mushrooms
- Vegetable Fettuccini$28.00
- Duck Breast Risotto$36.00
Pan seared duck breast, wild mushroom & baby kale risotto, crispy leeks, luxardo cherry demi, red wine gastrique
- Portuguese Cod$36.00
Gremolata panko crust, Portuguese-style broth, San marzano tomatoes, guanciale, chopped & whole clams, yukon potatoes, kale
- Wagyu Bavette 8 oz$32.00
A la Carte
Portuguese Cod
Gremolata panko crust, Portuguese-style broth, San marzano tomatoes, guanciale, chopped & whole clams, yukon potatoes, kale
Dinner Sides
Dinner Desserts
- Lemon Blueberry Creme Brulee$12.00
Blueberry chantilly, fresh blueberries
- Chocolate Lava Cake$14.00
Ganache, espresso ice cream, chantilly, chocolate covered espresso beans
- Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake$14.00
Graham cracker crumble, compote, chantilly
- Berries & Chantilly$10.00
mirror glaze, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream, fresh raspberries
- Seasonal Sorbet$8.00