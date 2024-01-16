Anna's Table
DINNER
Dinner Raw Bar
Dinner Salads
- Anna's Caesar Salad$14.00
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing
- House Garden Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved carrots, banana peppers, pickled red onions, house Italian
- Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad$15.00
chopped kale & frisée greens, tri colored quinoa, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sliced apple, spiced pecans, sherry craisins, roasted apple champagne vinaigrette
Dinner Soups & Shareables
- Dinner New England Clam Chowder 8oz$12.00
chopped clams, bacon lardons, yukon potatoes, crispy parsley, Westminster oyster crackers
- Dinner Soup of the Day 8oz$10.00
Please ask your server for today's offering.
- Truffle Fries$12.00
house cut Idaho potatoes, truffle pecorino, herbs, white truffle oil, truffled garlic chive aioli
- P.E.I Mussels$18.00
smoked tomato & saffron broth, Mexican chorizo, confit garlic, chopped kale, crispy chickpeas, charred lemon, chorizo oil, grilled baguette
- Mediterranean Board$18.00
roasted garlic hummus, warmed pita, tzatziki, whipped feta, citrus marinated olives, crudite
- Calamari Bites$16.00
humboldt squid, banana peppers, pickled red onions, lemon, sriracha crema, charred scallion tartar sauce
Dinner Tavern Fare
- Smoked Wings$15.00Out of stock
house chimichurri, avocado crema, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Anna's Caesar Salad with Blackened Shrimp$26.00
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing
Dinner Mains
- Brick Chicken$30.00
semi boneless half chicken, scallion whipped potatoes, garlic & red pepper kale, chicken demi-glace, charred lemon
- AT Burger$21.00
8 oz Central Street beef on a brioche bun, raclette cheese, bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house cut fries
- Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
butter basted skin on with bacon & sweet potato hash, baby arugula, wine braised leeks, chipotle beurre blanc
- Shrimp Risotto$30.00
jumbo blackened shrimp, pancetta, butternut squash & mascarpone risotto, grilled asparagus spears, kale chips
- Duck Confit Pappardelle$32.00Out of stock
house-cured duck legs, house-made fettuccine pasta, local mushrooms, baby spinach, rich pan sauce, red wine gastrique
- Artichoke & Farro Bowl$25.00
lemon zest farro, hearty seasonal vegetables, marinated & grilled artichokes, pomegranate reduction
- Bavette Steak$28.00
duck confit fingerling potatoes, brown buttered rainbow carrots, house veal demi-glace, crispy leeks
Dinner Sides
- Broccolini w/ black garlic butter$10.00
- Brown Buttered Baby Carrots$10.00
- Duck Confit Fingerling Potatoes$10.00
- House Cut Fries$8.00
- Lemon Garlic Parmesan Asparagus$12.00
- Steakhouse Mushrooms$12.00
- Steamed Asparagus$12.00
- Steamed Baby Carrots$10.00
- Steamed Broccolini$10.00
- Truffle Fries$12.00
- Whipped Potatoes$8.00
Dinner Desserts
TAVERN
Tavern Fare
- Smoked Wings$15.00Out of stock
house chimichurri, avocado crema, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
- Anna's Caesar Salad$12.00
- Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad$12.00
chopped green kale & frisee, tri-colored quinoa, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sliced apple, spiced pecans, sherry craisins, roasted apple champagne vinaigrette
- House Garden Salad$12.00
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Tavern Cheeseburger$14.00
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries