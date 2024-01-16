Skip to Main content
Anna's Table
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Online
Anna's Table
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Lobster Bisque
Allergies
Gluten
Dairy
Tree nuts
Sesame
Peanuts
Allium
Eggs
Shellfish
Fish
Soybeans
Sub GF Bread
+$3.00
Sub GF Pasta
Nightshade
Special Instructions
Currently not accepting orders
Anna's Table Location and Hours
(978) 840-2662
16 Brooks Pond Road, Leominster, MA 01453
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement