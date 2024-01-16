Anna's Table
Kids Menu
Kids Meals
Dinner Two
Dinner Salads
- Anna's Caesar Salad$14.00
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing
- House Garden Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved carrots, banana peppers, pickled red onions, house Italian
- Elote "Street" Corn Cobb Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt Mixed Greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, charred corn, cucumbers, bacon, PRO, lardons, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Beet & Burrata Salad$15.00
Local golden & red beets, handmade basil infused burrata, citrus vinaigrette, arugula, Parmesan Reggiano, age balsamic.
Elote "Street" Corn Cobb Salad
Johnny Putt Mixed Greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, charred corn, cucumbers, bacon, PRO, lardons, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing.
Dinner Soups & Shareables
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
- Truffle Fries$12.00
house cut Idaho potatoes, truffle pecorino, herbs, white truffle oil, truffled garlic chive aioli
- Mediterranean Board$18.00
roasted garlic hummus, warmed pita, tzatziki, whipped feta, citrus marinated olives, crudite
- Calamari Bites$16.00
humboldt squid, banana peppers, pickled red onions, lemon, sriracha crema, charred scallion tartar sauce
- P.E.I Mussels$18.00
smoked tomato & saffron broth, Mexican chorizo, confit garlic, chopped kale, crispy chickpeas, charred lemon, chorizo oil, grilled baguette
- Crispy Brussels$12.00
Lemon basil aioli, parmesan reggiano, truffle honey, charred lemon
Dinner Tavern Fare
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs
- Tavern Cheeseburger$14.00
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
House made fettuccine, crispy hand breaded chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella & smoked provolone, basil, parmesan reggiano.
Dinner Mains
- Brick Chicken$30.00
semi boneless half chicken, scallion whipped potatoes, garlic & red pepper kale, chicken demi-glace, charred lemon
- AT Burger$21.00
8 oz Central Street beef on a brioche bun, raclette cheese, bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house cut fries
- Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
butter basted skin on with bacon & sweet potato hash, baby arugula, wine braised leeks, chipotle beurre blanc
- Artichoke & Farro Bowl$25.00
lemon zest farro, hearty seasonal vegetables, marinated & grilled artichokes, pomegranate reduction
- Duck Breast Risotto$36.00
Pan seared duck breast, wild mushroom & baby kale risotto, crispy leeks, luxardo cherry demi, red wine gastrique