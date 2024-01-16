Anna's Table
Dinner Salads
- Anna's Caesar Salad$14.00
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing
- House Garden Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved carrots, banana peppers, pickled red onions, house Italian
- Elote "Street" Corn Cobb Salad$14.00
Johnny Putt Mixed Greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, charred corn, cucumbers, bacon, PRO, lardons, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Beet & Burrata Salad$15.00
Local golden & red beets, handmade basil infused burrata, citrus vinaigrette, arugula, Parmesan Reggiano, age balsamic.
Dinner Soups & Shareables
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00
- Truffle Fries$12.00
house cut Idaho potatoes, truffle pecorino, herbs, white truffle oil, truffled garlic chive aioli
- Mediterranean Board$18.00
roasted garlic hummus, warmed pita, tzatziki, whipped feta, citrus marinated olives, crudite
- Calamari Bites$16.00
humboldt squid, banana peppers, pickled red onions, lemon, sriracha crema, charred scallion tartar sauce
- P.E.I Mussels$18.00
smoked tomato & saffron broth, Mexican chorizo, confit garlic, chopped kale, crispy chickpeas, charred lemon, chorizo oil, grilled baguette
- Crispy Brussels$12.00
Lemon basil aioli, parmesan reggiano, truffle honey, charred lemon
Dinner Tavern Fare
- Turkey B.L.T.$16.00
toasted country white bread, roasted turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs
- Tavern Cheeseburger$14.00
brioche bun, 8oz. local beef, American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion garlic chive aioli, pickles, house fries
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
House made fettuccine, crispy hand breaded chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella & smoked provolone, basil, parmesan reggiano.
Dinner Mains
- Brick Chicken$30.00
semi boneless half chicken, scallion whipped potatoes, garlic & red pepper kale, chicken demi-glace, charred lemon
- AT Burger$21.00
8 oz Central Street beef on a brioche bun, raclette cheese, bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house cut fries
- Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
butter basted skin on with bacon & sweet potato hash, baby arugula, wine braised leeks, chipotle beurre blanc
- Artichoke & Farro Bowl$25.00
lemon zest farro, hearty seasonal vegetables, marinated & grilled artichokes, pomegranate reduction
- Duck Breast Risotto$36.00
Pan seared duck breast, wild mushroom & baby kale risotto, crispy leeks, luxardo cherry demi, red wine gastrique