Menu
DINNER
Dinner Salads
- Daily Salad Special$16.00
- Anna's Caesar Salad
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing$14.00
- House Garden Salad
Johnny Putt mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved carrots, banana peppers, pickled red onions, house Italian$14.00
- Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad
chopped kale & frisée greens, tri colored quinoa, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sliced apple, spiced pecans, sherry craisins, roasted apple champagne vinaigrette$15.00
Dinner Soups & Shareables
- Dinner New England Clam Chowder 8oz
chopped clams, bacon lardons, yukon potatoes, crispy parsley, Westminster oyster crackers$12.00
- Dinner Soup of the Day 8oz
Please ask your server for today's offering.$10.00
- Truffle Fries
house cut Idaho potatoes, truffle pecorino, herbs, white truffle oil, truffled garlic chive aioli$12.00
- P.E.I Mussels
smoked tomato & saffron broth, Mexican chorizo, confit garlic, chopped kale, crispy chickpeas, charred lemon, chorizo oil, grilled baguette$18.00
- Mediterranean Board
roasted garlic hummus, warmed pita, tzatziki, whipped feta, citrus marinated olives, crudite$18.00
- Calamari Bites
humboldt squid, banana peppers, pickled red onions, lemon, sriracha crema, charred scallion tartar sauce$16.00
Dinner Tavern Fare
- Smoked Wings
house chimichurri, avocado crema, cotija cheese, cilantro$15.00
- Mac & Cheese
five cheese blend over cavatappi pasta with buttered panko crumbs$14.00
- Turkey B.L.T.
toasted bread, fresh sliced turkey, herb aioli, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, thick cut smoked applewood bacon, house fries$16.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
house grilled baguette, specialty cheese blend, local spinach$14.00
- Anna's Caesar Salad with Blackened Shrimp
baby gem romaine, reggiano, buttered breadcrumbs, crispy fried anchovies, pickled shallots, house caesar dressing$26.00
Dinner Mains
- Brick Chicken
semi boneless half chicken, scallion whipped potatoes, garlic & red pepper kale, chicken demi-glace, charred lemon$30.00
- AT Burger
8 oz Central Street beef on a brioche bun, raclette cheese, bibb lettuce, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, garlic chive aioli, pickles, house cut fries$21.00
- Faroe Island Salmon
butter basted skin on with bacon & sweet potato hash, baby arugula, wine braised leeks, chipotle beurre blanc$30.00
- Shrimp Risotto
jumbo blackened shrimp, pancetta, butternut squash & mascarpone risotto, grilled asparagus spears, kale chips$30.00
- Duck Confit Pappardelle
house-cured duck legs, house-made fettuccine pasta, local mushrooms, baby spinach, rich pan sauce, red wine gastrique$32.00
- Artichoke & Farro Bowl
lemon zest farro, hearty seasonal vegetables, marinated & grilled artichokes, pomegranate reduction$25.00
- Bavette Steak
duck confit fingerling potatoes, brown buttered rainbow carrots, house veal demi-glace, crispy leeks$28.00
Dinner Sides
- Broccolini w/ black garlic butter$10.00
- Brown Buttered Baby Carrots$10.00
- Duck Confit Fingerling Potatoes$10.00
- House Cut Fries$8.00
- Lemon Garlic Parmesan Asparagus$12.00
- Steakhouse Mushrooms$12.00
- Steamed Asparagus$12.00
- Steamed Baby Carrots$10.00
- Steamed Broccolini$10.00
- Truffle Fries$12.00
- Whipped Potatoes$8.00
Dinner Desserts
- Berries & Chantilly
mirror glaze, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream, fresh raspberries$10.00
- Butterscotch Cookie Skillet
caramel, chantilly cream, house-made vanilla ice cream$11.00
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
mirror glaze, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream, fresh raspberries$14.00
- Limoncello Mascarpone Tart
tart shell, seasonal citrus$14.00
- Red Wine & Fig Creme Brulee
brulee figs, seasonal berries$14.00
- Seasonal Stone Fruit Crisp
stone fruit compote, oat crisp topping, house-made plum sorbet$12.00
- Scoop of Ice Cream
mirror glaze, raspberry coulis, chantilly cream, fresh raspberries$4.00
TAVERN
Tavern Bites
